AMESBURY — New members of the Planning Board, the Public Library Board of Trustees and the Housing Authority were appointed to their respective boards by the City Council Tuesday night.
Since all of the seats on the Planning Board, the Public Library Board of Trustees and the Housing Authority were not filled during last year’s Municipal Election, the City Council met for joint meetings with all three boards to fill their remaining seats during the virtual meeting.
Birchfield Road resident Lorri Krebs had sat on the Planning Board from 2015-2018 and she was unanimously appointed to fill a two-year vacancy on the board by a joint meeting of the Planning Board and the City Council.
“I’m very excited by the possibility of joining the Planning Board again,” Krebs said. “I happily served for four years previous. But my work and personal commitments got to be too much. My kids are gone now, so I have the time to devote back to the Planning Board.”
Congress Street resident Jessica Ducrow had applied along with Nora Belmore to fill the one, two-year vacancy on the Library Board of Trustees, with a joint meeting of the trustees and the City Council eventually picking Ducrow 14-1 Tuesday night. At-Large Councilor Steve Stanganelli recused himself from the vote.
Ducrow currently works as the director of human resources at Gloucester’s Pathways for Children and indicated on her application that she has worked for nonprofit organizations for her entire career.
“I am excited to serve in the community and thank you,” Ducrow said.
Sandra Clark and Kelly Sullivan had also both applied to fill a two-year vacancy on the Housing Authority. A joint meeting of the Housing Authority and the City Council selected Clark, a Whitehall Road resident, to fill the position by a 10-1 vote. District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi recused himself from the vote Tuesday night.
Clark had previously served on the Housing Authority from September 2020-December 2021.
“I am committed to the mission of the Amesbury Housing Authority and the provision of appropriate housing opportunities for eligible individuals and families,” Clark said.
The City Council also approved a number of orders Tuesday night, including a request by Mayor Kassandra Gove to spend a $156,000 State Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology Grant to fund technology improvements for the city; a transfer of $46,679 from the current fiscal year’s reserve fund to pay for mid-year salary and wage adjustments; and the expenditure of a $70,540 state grant to fund the development of a city-wide plan of prioritized water quality restoration recommendations over the next 10 years.
The City Council unanimously approved the mayor spending a $48,000 state grant to pay for a portion of the state body-worn cameras program for the police department.
The council also approved sending a request from the mayor to spend $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the creation of permanent outdoor dining facilities in the central business district to be discussed during the Finance Committee’s March 8 meeting.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.