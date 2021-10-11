NEWBURYPORT — Clipper City voters will get a chance to see and hear candidates for mayor at least three times before the Nov. 2 election, and School Committee candidates once at a public forum later this month.
The first of three mayoral events is Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry. This in-person event is by invitation only, but what is billed as a "Mayoral Fireside Chat" with candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/VpIDTlMUvek.
Nate Allard, the new chamber president, will host the event.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, The Daily News is sponsoring a live candidates event for School Committee and mayoral candidates in the Nock Middle School auditorium at 70 Low St.
Richard Lodge, editor of The Daily News, will serve as moderator, posing a number of questions, many of them submitted by readers.
The six candidates for School Committee running for three seats are Daniel Blair, Steven Cole, Brian Callahan, Sarah Hall, Laura Viola Maccarone and Juliet Walker.
The first part of the evening, from 6:30 until about 7:55, will focus on a Q&A with the School Committee candidates.
From 8 to 9 p.m., Lodge will pose questions to Reardon and Tontar, the two candidates for mayor.
The public is invited to the event at the Nock auditorium, with audience members expected to wear masks while in the building, in keeping with the Newburyport Board of Health policy.
The final event involving the two mayoral candidates is scheduled Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Nock School auditorium, sponsored by Storm Surge and The Daily News.
This event, "Newburyport's next mayor: A conversation with the candidates," will be moderated by former City Councilor Chip Wyser.
Wyser said he aims to facilitate "a lively conversation" with Tontar and Reardon on environmental, economic and social challenges facing the city in the next four years and beyond.
This event is open to the public, with audience members required to wear masks while in the school building.
To suggest questions to Richard Lodge for the Oct. 21 School Committee and mayoral forums, email rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.