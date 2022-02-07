NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon recently hired a chief of staff, executive assistant and part-time manager of special projects to join his administration.
Andrew Levine, who has served in numerous governmental roles, most recently as director of administrative services for Billerica, is the mayor's chief of staff.
From 2017 to 2021, Levine worked at MassDevelopment as operations officer for the Transformative Development Program, an economic development program focused on inclusive growth in gateway cities.
He has also worked in government relations for the U.S. Senate at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute.
Levine, who grew up in Framingham and Wayland, has a bachelor's degree in government from Georgetown University and a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.
He interned in Gov. Charlie Baker's administration as a Dukakis Fellow, working on field lab projects for the cities of Boston and Lawrence and for Boston Public Schools.
Christine A. Jackson, the mayor's executive assistant, previously worked as an executive assistant and assistant college counselor at Brooks School in North Andover. She also served on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at the school.
Jackson, who has a bachelor's degree in English from Saint Michael's College in Vermont, has extensive sales and marketing experience with software companies in Massachusetts, California and Virginia.
She lives in Haverhill with her husband, Whit. They have two daughters, Clare and Lydia.
Kim Turner, who is taking on the part-time role as manager of special projects, has chaired the Newburyport Parks Commission for seven years, leading the all-volunteer board that stewards the city's 26 parks.
She has extensive experience in landscape architecture with a Boston firm and her own company, which she founded in 2009.
Turner has designed numerous projects across the state, taught at Boston Architectural College, published a book, and filmed two seasons with PBS' "This Old House."
She has also consulted for 10 years on the Planning Board in Weston, evaluating projects under site plan review and helping write policy regarding environmental issues.
Turner, who has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maine and a master's degree in landscape architecture from the University of Massachusetts, has donated her time and expertise to numerous projects in the city, including Joppa Park, Lower Atkinson Common, the Newburyport High School promenade and the restoration of the Inn Street Fountain.
Most recently, she spearheaded the effort to restore the Bartlet Mall Frog Pond.
Reardon asked residents to welcome Levine, Jackson and Turner, saying, "They will be a critical part of our team, truly listening to all voices in our city to help build a Newburyport of opportunity and inclusion."
