NEWBURYPORT — Tickets are still available for the Newburyport Art Association’s 20th annual Art Auction & Party on Saturday.
Guests will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the art auction with a Roaring ‘20s party. There will be art, food, cocktails and competitive bidding beneath a tent.
Joy Nest has designed a specialty cocktail to be paired with 1920s-inspired cuisine. The silent auction will feature more than 50 lots of art, experiences and unique items. The live auction will have more than 60 lots of art in a diverse array of mediums.
The NAA, at 65 Water St., holds this event each year to raise money to meet its mission of exhibition, education and community outreach to bring the arts to everyone.
The free exhibition will be in the galleries through Saturday. Tickets are available on the NAA’s website, www.newburyportart.org. The art preview is open now at www.newburyportart.org.
NAA interim director Sara Demrow Dent said in a press release, “Without the support and amazing artwork of our artist members this beautiful event would not be possible. The talent this year is so broad and I am excited for our community to be able to see, in person, this breathtaking exhibition.”
For more, visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.