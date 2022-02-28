NEWBURYPORT — Officer Megan Tierney was officially named the city's first female police sergeant during a pinning ceremony at the City Council meeting Monday night.
Tierney joined the Police Department in 2010 as a dispatcher and become a patrol officer in 2012.
From 2016 to 2020, she served as the school resource officer.
Prior to working in Newburyport, Tierney served as a reserve police officer and dispatcher for the Newbury Police Department.
She holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
The City Council unanimously approved Tierney's appointment by Mayor Sean Reardon.
"She'll do very well. I know she'll do you all proud," City Marshal Mark Murray told the council before City Clerk Richard Jones swore in Tierney.
More from this meeting will be reported in Wednesday's print edition and at www.newburyportnews.com.
