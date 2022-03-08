NEWBURYPORT — Tonight, March 8 at 7 p.m., the Newburyport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) will hear from Lieutenant Governor candidate Tami Gouveia and state Attorney General candidate Quentin Palfrey. This will be the first of several Zoom meetings providing an opportunity for Newburyport area residents to hear from the Democratic nominees for state office and ask questions about their policies on both statewide and local issues.
Ms. Gouveia, a resident of Acton and State Representative for the 14th Middlesex District, earned a Doctor of Public Health at Boston University. Her key issues are COVID-19 recovery and tackling the environmental, economic, and social crises facing the state. During her 25 years as a social worker, she fought to reduce environmental toxins, founded and chaired the Lowell Roundtable on Substance Abuse Prevention and served as director of Tobacco Free Mass. She also volunteered on statewide ballot initiatives, advocating for worker pay and benefits. She has five other Democratic primary opponents.
Palfrey served as the Acting General Counsel for the Department of Commerce to help the Biden Administration roll out the Build Back Better initiative. He previously served in President Obama’s White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. He was the first Chief of the Health Care Division in the Massachusetts Attorney General office, advocating for patient health over profits, and worked for 20 years as an election protection attorney. In 2019 he founded Voter Protection Corps, a nonprofit that works to increase voter access in states across the U.S. He has two other Democratic primary opponents.
The NDCC meets the second Tuesday of each month and will hear from more of the Democratic nominees for state office through the spring. To join their email list, or request the Zoom link for the upcoming meeting, email NDCC Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Editor's note: Earlier notice of these Zoom meetings will appear in print and online. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
