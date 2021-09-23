NEWBURYPORT — With six weeks until the general election Nov. 2, City Councilor at large Charlie Tontar and School Committee member Sean Reardon are ramping up their campaigns in a race to become the city’s next mayor.
Tontar came out on top in the preliminary election Tuesday with 2,008 votes, followed by Reardon with 1,186, according to the unofficial results from the office of City Clerk Richard Jones. Results typically become official five to 10 days following an election, the city clerk said.
U.S. Navy veteran Warren Russo was eliminated from the general election ballot after finishing in third place Tuesday with 336 votes.
Tontar received the most votes in every ward except Ward 5, where Reardon lives. In his home ward, Reardon led 215-193.
Tontar led by more than 200 votes in Wards 2 and 4 and by more than 100 votes in Wards 1 and 3. Wards 1P (Plum Island) and 6 were closer with a 20- to 30-vote margin between the candidates.
“We are very, very happy with the results,” Tontar said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“It was the first confirmation that what we’ve been doing is the right thing,” he said, noting that he and his team “had no idea what the results were going to be.”
Tontar thanked his supporters and campaign volunteers for their work leading up to the preliminary election, adding that there are “six more weeks and a lot more people to reach — and we will do that.”
Earlier this week, the councilor told The Daily News that a lot of people had not yet tuned in to the race and he stands by that statement, especially after seeing a 20 to 25% voter turnout Tuesday.
Tontar said he would like to see closer to a 50% voter turnout for the November election, adding, “I’d like to engage that many voters because we have some really important, substantive issues to discuss.”
Though he sees voter engagement as a challenge, he would like to see “new voters come in and pay attention, and be open to hearing both finalists, what our positions are and what our intentions are for the next four years.”
“We aren’t taking anything for granted,” Tontar said, explaining how his campaign is not slowing down with his team now doubling their efforts.
“We will run our campaign as if the results were reversed and instead of being 800 votes ahead, we will run the campaign as if we were 800 votes behind,” he said.
Reardon, who first announced his campaign in December, said he will continue knocking on doors and meeting with voters to discuss their most pressing concerns.
“I’m thrilled to be moving on to the general election,” he said, thanking his supporters and volunteers for their efforts so far.
“Voter turnout was low and I kind of expected that,” he said. “The challenge for me is to keep hitting the roads, keep knocking on doors and hopefully, the turnout in November will be a little different.”
With the positive responses he has received through this door-to-door approach, Reardon said, “I really feel confident about my chances on Nov. 2.”
He acknowledged that the lack of contested City Council races on the ballot had an impact on the number of voters who showed up Tuesday, saying, “It’s about getting people engaged.”
Reardon encouraged people to learn more about him by visiting his website and by checking out the recordings of two previous mayoral candidate forums, one on Aug. 10 hosted by The Daily News and the other on Sept. 11 hosted by Local Pulse internet radio show.
Addressing Tontar, Reardon said, “I hope we can both continue to run a positive, issues-based campaign.
“The next six weeks are going to be a sprint to the finish and I’m ready for it,” he said.
In a follow-up email after speaking by phone, Reardon added: “I am the candidate with the right experience to move Newburyport forward. It is time for new blood, new energy, new ideas and the next generation of Newburyport to lead.”
Russo said he had no regrets with how he ran his campaign, adding, “We gave it our all. There’s nothing else that we could have done.”
“It’s unfortunate that more people didn’t vote,” he said, noting that it was likely due to it being a preliminary election.
“I offered a real alternative and apparently none of the people around here want change,” he said. “They just want more of the same, and I’m sure that’s what they will get.”
Regardless, the Plum Island resident was satisfied with his efforts to reach the community and was grateful to those who supported him with words of encouragement and financial contributions.
He plans to remain active in the community by fundraising for causes that are important to him, serving on local boards that include The Salvation Army, and volunteering to feed those in need.
“There are just too many people who want to keep things the way that they are,” he said. “Things may change, but not as quickly as I would’ve changed them.”
The Daily News will host a debate Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St. During the first hour, the six remaining School Committee candidates vying for three seats will answer questions.
The second hour will be a mayoral debate between Tontar and Reardon. The event is expected to be broadcast on NCM Hub.
