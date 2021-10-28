NEWBURYPORT — City Councilor Charlie Tontar stressed earlier this week he is not Mayor Donna Holaday — nor is he looking to perpetuate her agenda in his run for mayor.
Tontar conceded he and Holaday have agreed on many of the major issues facing the city. But there are many differences as well, he says, differences voters will see if he becomes the city’s next leader in January.
Tontar faces Sean Reardon, a member of the School Committee, in the race for mayor Nov. 2.
“If I win I get to be mayor and it’s an exciting time to be mayor. If I lose, the voters have decided to go in a different direction and I’m fine with that, I’m at peace. I’ve done what I can do,” said Tontar, a Jefferson Street resident, adding that by exciting he meant it was a challenging time for the city which makes the prospect of leading it exciting.
Growing up in Lowell, Tontar moved to Newburyport with his wife Candace Mitchell and their son Darien, in 1999. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Georgetown University and a master’s in economics from graduate faculty of the New School for Social Research.
He also worked with the city of Lawrence on affordable housing, environmental justice, and economic strategic planning on competitive grants secured from the federal Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Tontar, 71, won a seat the Newburyport City Council in 2014 and since then served as Budget & Finance Committee chairperson. He has also served on the Public Safety Committee and Education Committee.
Tontar is a professor emeritus at Merrimack College, where he taught economics. He admits he is a policy wonk and likes to dive deep into topics that matter to him. Among the most important issues for the longtime economist is the city’s fiscal health in the short and long term.
In the short term, Tontar is worried about the county’s current rate of inflation which has ballooned to 5.4% in September, the highest in 13 years. If that rate continues into his four-year term as mayor, it could lead to painful choices about whether to spend money on much needed improvements or whether to pare back staffing levels. It’s a prospect which Tontar says keep him up at night.
“You’d be stupid not to be aware of it,” he says.
Tontar readily admits he was courted to run for the office. When he announced his candidacy, he immediately received Holaday’s endorsement. Holaday, in fact, was downright giddy when Tontar arrived at City Hall to take out nomination papers.
But Tontar insists he is own person and he is running for mayor because he still has that public service fire in his belly. Still, Tontar says he spent plenty of time mulling it over, making sure his gut told him it was the right thing to do.
Asked to name an area where he differentiated with Holaday, Tontar says he would have done more as mayor to promote the benefits of having retail marijuana shops within the city. In November 2019, residents voted 52% to 48% to ban local retail marijuana shops.
“I think that would have helped,” Tontar said of the revenue the city would have received if retail shops had been permitted.
He said that as mayor he would improve two-way communication between the mayor’s office and city departments. He would also establish office hours for residents either in person or on Zoom, and work harder on reaching consensus on issues.
Still, Tontar concedes that in terms of policy or fiscal matters, be it parking garage, the 40R Smart Growth District, Waterfront West and other major issues, his view often lines up with Holaday.
In terms of Waterfront West, Tontar is hoping New England Development’s discussions with Avalon Bay, a nationally known real estate company, to develop the Waterfront West property into hundreds of apartments, do not bear fruit. Instead, he is hopeful the city and NED resume discussions to hammer out a compromise that both sides can live with.
Could that mean the city gives up something it wants like a waterfront hotel to get a deal done? Tontar admits that is possible.
“I will make every effort to get them back at the table,” Tontar says.
Tontar said that if he wins he is not looking to serve a single four-year term. Instead, he said he would continue to lead Newburyport as a long as “voters will allow me and as long as I can make a difference.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
