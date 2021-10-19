NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services will hold its annual Touch-A-Truck on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cashman Park parking lot.
There will be a sensory-friendly hour with no sirens, horns or other loud noises from noon to 1 p.m.
Touch-A-Truck is a free family event open to all ages. Children can climb on, sit in and explore trucks and other vehicles they see in the community.
The vehicles include a police car, concrete mixer and firetruck, to name a few. There will be crafts, giveaways and fun photo opportunities.
Changing Tides Café and Donut Shop will sell treats and drinks.
For more information, call the Youth Services office at 978-465-4434 or visit the Recreation Center.
