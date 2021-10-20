NEWBURYPORT — All along the city’s downtown waterfront, there are hints and traces of its prehistoric past and turbulent geological history.
The Merrimack River Watershed Council is offering a free walking tour Saturday at 11 a.m. to explore a variety of offbeat sites connected to history of the Merrimack River, such as a prehistoric shell midden and burial ground, evidence of massive changes caused by the Ice Age, and remnants of a long-forgotten shore and wildly shifting seafront.
The tour also covers the site of an unusual riverfront landmark that played a vital role in Newburyport’s founding, according to a press release.
The tour will also look at sites expected to change dramatically in the near future due to climate change, and some of the steps the city is taking to protect itself.
The one-hour tour will be led by John Macone, the council’s policy and education specialist. The tour starts in Market Square and continues along the waterfront for about a mile.
Attendance is limited to 20 people. Anyone who is unvaccinated is encouraged to wear a mask.
To register, email jmacone@merrimack.org.
