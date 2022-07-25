Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.