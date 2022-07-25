FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Top to Bottom Tour History Tidbits at Central Congregational Church, July 31 at Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St, Newburyport MA.
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb Street, – Top to Bottom Tour History Tidbits. Take a virtual tour of the steeple- up the ladder, up the steps, to wind the clock, ring the bell, and take in the view from the top of the steeple. In the sanctuary hear about and listen to the 1862 pipe organ in all its glory. Music Director, Michael Hamill, will perform on this venerable instrument and tell its story. Rev. Chris Ney will tell stories of how the unique stained-glass windows and the immense marble tablet came to be in the sanctuary. Next up, let’s go down: a virtual trip to the cellars. What’s so interesting about a cellar? Come and find out what’s hidden in the foundation. Central Church has Accessible entrances and rest rooms. Call (978) 465-0533 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.