NEWBURY — The deadline to register at the annual town meeting, as well as the annual town election is Wednesday, April 6.
The town meeting will be held Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School, 63 Hanover St.
The town election will take place Tuesday, May 10.
To register online or check registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR.
Nomination papers for the town election are currently available at the town clerk's office. They require 40 certified signatures and must be returned to the town clerk by March 22 at 5 p.m.
The seats available include a three-year term on the Select Board, a three-year term on the Board of Assessors, a three-year term on the Board of Health, a four-year term as constable and a three-year term as fish commissioner.
Also available are a three-year term on the Library Board of Trustees, a five-year term on the Planning Board, a three-year term on the Trustees of the First Settlers Burial Ground and a three-year term on the Triton Regional School Committee.
Any questions can be directed to the town clerk at 978-465-0862, ext. 314 or ext. 315, or townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
