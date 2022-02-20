NEWBURY — Proposed zoning changes designed to address a growing statewide housing crisis left planning board members in two local towns shaking their heads with frustration this week.
Enacted in January 2021 as part of the state’s economic development bill and currently in draft form, the new statute will require 175 municipalities in the MBTA’s service area, including Newbury and MBTA-adjacent communities, such as West Newbury, to delineate a minimum 50 acre, multifamily housing district near subway, bus or commuter rail services.
Although planners in both Newbury and West Newbury recognize the value of the state’s overarching goal, each board was critical of the proposed guidelines, which they contend are virtually impossible to comply with for communities like theirs.
According to data from the mass.gov website, Massachusetts home and rental prices are among the highest in the country and are continuing to grow. The rising cost of housing is pushing future job growth out of state and increasing homelessness. Because towns and cities generally control the direction of housing developments within their borders via zoning codes and permitting regulations, the state recognizes the key role municipalities will play in helping to solve the housing crisis.
Multi-family housing requirement near T corridors
“By allowing multifamily housing near transit, we can create new housing in walkable neighborhoods closer to transit. This is not just good housing policy, it is good climate and transportation policy, too,” the website states. Reducing the reliance on single-occupancy vehicles is also a target of the MBTA communities guidelines.
In addition to setting aside at least a 50 acre area for the multifamily housing district, each district must allow for a minimum 750 multi-family units of both existing and potential new units. “Unit capacity is not a requirement to construct a particular number of units, or any units at all,” the website posts. “This new law requires multi-family by right zoning, not housing production.”
At a meeting on Tuesday, West Newbury’s planners tore into the proposed guidelines, decrying the seemingly random imposition of criteria and the apparent lack of awareness about its impact on smaller communities. Accommodating a possible influx of 750 new housing units would trigger the need to install “very significant” amounts of new infrastructure, said Chair Tim Cronin.
Planning Board colleague Ray Cook cited the absence of a town-wide sewer system and the limitations on the public water system as roadblocks to compliance. West Newbury is an amalgam of wetlands, steep slopes, soils that don’t perk, land under agricultural uses and restrictions, watershed protections, parcels already built on, and preserved open space.
“It doesn’t leave a whole lot of land,” Cook said. He argued that putting an overlay district on private property was essentially equivalent to ‘a land taking’ by the town.
Preserving agricultural land a concern
The requirement was “ just absurd” for a community of West Newbury’s size, planner Brian Murphey said, pointing out that the guidelines ran counter to the state’s own affordable housing goals. They also run counter to the fundamental desire to foster agriculture and get more young farmers working the land, added planner Ann Bardeen. It’s a strong cultural value in these parts that people are choosing to support when they move here, she stressed. Cook repeated his contention that this overlay district represented ‘a taking’ but added, “Maybe what they are taking is a culture.”
Obtaining town meeting approval for 750 units would be a daunting task, planners agreed.
The mood was similarly disheartening the following evening at the Planning Board meeting in Newbury, where the same topic was on the agenda. “It’s going to be very difficult for us to meet the requirements of this new law,” said Chair Peter Paicos. Although the commuter rail isn’t within its boundaries, Newbury’s proximity to the Newburyport train station designates it as a MBTA community, which means its 50 acre multiple housing district must allow for a density of 15 units per acre. Significant portions of the land in question are marshy and wet; there are water and sewer issues, making compliance even trickier.
“There’s no place to put it,” said planner Woody Knight. Town Planner Martha Taylor said quite a few communities in the area are dealing with similar struggles.
“Is there really that much to lose by not complying with this?” Knight wondered. Board colleague George Morse suggested inviting the local state representatives in to discuss the issue.
Comments due by March 31 on proposal
Municipalities that fail to comply are ineligible for MassWorks and Housing Choice Community Grants via the 2022 One Stop process, a single application portal and collaborative review process of state grant programs. The Department of Housing and Community Development may take noncompliance into consideration when making other discretionary grant awards, as well.
Deadline for sending comments on the guidelines to the state is March 31. The public can also comment online via www.mass.gov.
