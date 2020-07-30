It’s going to take hours to unload the roughly 15,000 pounds of used computer parts before the truck can be pried our from under the Bailey Bridge, according to @Local1783 @jmcastelluccio pic.twitter.com/dB0BwguhVw— Dave Rogers (@drogers41008) July 30, 2020
AMESBURY — Main Street between Rocky Hill Road and Merrimac Street was closed for several hours, starting around 11 a.m., after a tractor-trailer became wedged stuck trying to cross the Bailey Bridge.
Although the bridge avoided serious damage, the same could not be said for the Schneider National 18-wheeler carrying an estimated 15,000 pounds of used computer equipment and parts.
The truck's trailer made it about halfway through the span before it became stuck, crumpling several feet of metal. The bridge, which serves as the main route for the Point Shore neighborhood, is 10-feet-3-inches tall while the standard height for a tractor trailer is 13-feet-6-inches.
Amesbury Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan said a structural engineer inspected the bridge and determined its integrity had not been compromised. Most of the damage done to the bridge, according to Nolan, was to its decorative cross barriers.
However, once the truck is removed, the bridge will be re-inspected, Nolan added.
Before the tractor-trailer could be removed, it took hours to unload the computer equipment onto tow trucks. Once the truck was emptied, the plan was to cut the container away from the bridge and have the cab drive forward. The container would then sink low enough to haul it away from underneath the bridge, according to Nolan.
Amesbury police Sgt. Charles Sciacca said, as of noon, he had not charged the driver but added the matter was still under investigation.
Sciacca said he could not recall another time when a tractor-trailer became stuck under the bridge, while Nolan said it had happened maybe two or three times in his 20-year career. According to published reports, a similar incident occurred in June 2014.
The cab, Thursday, featured a Michigan license plate leading to the possibility that the driver was not familiar with the area.
Merrimac Street resident Hilda Fenton said she has seen several close calls involving truck drivers trying to make it under the bridge. But Thursday marked the first time she could remember that a driver became stuck.
"I don't know what made him think, it's well posted," Fenton said, referring to the bridge's height.
In the other near misses, drivers would stop in their tracks and slowly back up.
"Beep, beep, beep, all the way to Rocky Hill Road," Fenton said.
