NEWBURYPORT — Two virtual programs to consider, as winter turns slowly into spring:
Join librarian Jeff Klapes, also known as “the traveling librarian,” for an armchair traveler’s journey to the mountainous north of Thailand at 7 p.m., Monday, March 21.
Start in the country’s second city, Chiang Mai, with its scores of elaborate Buddhist temples, then make a circuit through the mountains along the border with Myanmar, with dramatic scenery, wildlife, and traditional villages.
Get ideas for dining out in Boston at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 24. The story of Boston is inextricably linked to food, hence its nickname “Beantown.”
From famous spots like Cheers to new classics like Anna’s Taqueria and the Summer Shack, join Zachary Lamothe, author of “Classic Restaurants of Boston,” as he explores the best food in Beantown. This program is a collaboration with Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries.
Register for these programs on the Newburyport Public Library website event calendar: https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
