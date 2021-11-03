NEWBURYPORT — The public is invited to an embellished reading of a new play by local writer Joshua Faigen on Friday and Saturday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on High Street.
The play, “The Travels of Grub Olbo,” is a comedy about the journey of a hapless Russian farmer across the Russian steppes and through centuries of sketchy but hilarious history.
Accompanied by his friend Lisabeta, Grub Olbo visits villages suffering the miseries of communism, musical pandemics and governance by an orange-haired tyrant, according to a press release.
The cast features local actors Damon Jespersen as Grub Olbo, Kimberly Holliday as Lisabeta and Shannon Muhs as everyone else.
There will be two performances, with live audiences on Friday and Saturday, both starting at 7:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary. Admission is free with donations to St. Paul’s encouraged at the door.
Masks and proof of vaccination will be required.
