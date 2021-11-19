NEWBURYPORT -- The Christmas season became a little more official Friday when a crew with a crane erected a tall tree in the heart of Market Square.
Michael Lagasse of Atlantic Crane Service did the honors, with the Chamber of Commerce also giving credit to Colby Farm for trucking the tree down from Canada. Pete King, from the Newburyport Water Treatment Plant, brought a tree to Brown Square from the Tonry Tree Farm in Hampton Falls, New Hampshire.
The tree was paid for with donations from local businesses and hails from Nova Scotia, according to Nate Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Allard also gave a shoutout to Valpone Towing Service for working with the chamber over the years to bring Santa's Workshop to Brown Square.
