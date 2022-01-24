ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library Book Club hosts a discussion of “Memorial Drive,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Natasha Trethewey, on Feb. 3.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and details Trethewey’s life.
In 1985, when Trethewey was 19, her former stepfather shot and killed her mother. Writing about her mother’s life growing up in the segregated South, Trethewey reflects on racism, domestic violence, and the trauma of sudden loss that shaped her into the person she is today.
The library has copies of the book available for participants to stop by and pick up, or call to have the book reserved.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850 or email info@rowleylibrary.org. One does not need to sign up to attend.
The Book Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Future titles for the club’s discussion are listed on the website at www.rowleylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.