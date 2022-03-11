BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District should be able to complete the final year of its full-day kindergarten phase-in program after the School Committee unanimously approved a $47.2 million operating budget for 2022-23 on Wednesday.
The committee’s budget is up $1.5 million (3.4%) over last year’s $45.7 million allocation and it now goes to the district’s three towns – Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury – for approval.
The district budget could result in an estimated assessment of $14.8 million for Salisbury (up 2.9%), $11.6 million for Rowley, (up 4.3%) and $10.8 million for Newbury, (up 4.6%) if approved by at least two of the district’s three towns.
The committee met at Triton Regional High School on Wednesday night to vote on the budget and there was no public comment. Committee members also did not comment during their quick vote on the budget.
The proposed budget includes $75,000 to fund the third year of a three-year, full-day kindergarten phase-in program and $172,820 to fund a district therapeutic program.
The district budget also calls for $86,410 for a new social emotional learning teacher at all three of the district’s elementary schools; $86,410 to hire a social worker for Newbury Elementary School and Pine Grove Elementary School; $86,410 for a new special education teacher at Salisbury Elementary School; $86,410 for a new high school career counselor; $86,410 for a new elementary school STEM teacher; $86,410 for a new elementary school social and emotional learning teacher; $50,000 for a sustainable one-to-one Chromebook plan; $33,205 for a full-time reading interventionist at Newbury Elementary and $33,205 for the same position at Pine Grove.
Triton Regional Middle School would hire a part-time administrative assistant at $20,000 and establish a spring musical after-school program for $7,760.
The district would also establish a unified basketball program for $6,314 and move a part-time special education instructional assistant up to full time for $6,315.
