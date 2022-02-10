BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District School Committee unanimously approved a tentative $47.2 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023 Wednesday night.
The School Committee’s proposed budget represents a 3.39% increase over last year’s $45.7 million operating budget.
“All in, we are looking at an increase to total operating expenses proposed in this tentative budget of $1,551,417,” school business administrator Kyle Warne said.
Residents and Triton families will be able to speak about the proposed budget during a public hearing starting at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16. The meeting will be held in the Triton Regional High School library.
To review the operating budget in advance of the public hearing, go to www.tritonschools.org/budget.
The towns of Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury comprise the Triton Regional School District. Under the School Committee’s tentative budget, Newbury would be assessed a $10.8 million operating fee, (up 4.75%), Rowley would be charged $11.7 million, (up 4.48%) and Salisbury would be assessed $14.8 million, (up 3.8%).
“Because of the changes in minimum local contributions, as well as changes in enrollment, it’s not a one-to-one shift in the contributions,” Warne said. “There is some shifting in their percent share as well. Certainly it is more favorable for Salisbury this year than it is for Newbury and Rowley.”
Warne also told the School Committee Wednesday night that salaries were up $664,758.
“Those are all pretty consistent figures with prior years,” Warne said.
Warne went on to say that the district has experienced a number of retirements over the past two years and was able to save $323,222 in collective personal savings.
“With the new staff being brought on board, there are some significant savings there, as well as two unfilled teaching positions,” Warne said.
According to Warne, the district was also able to save $206,280 in medical and dental insurance costs.
“Nothing is set in stone right now but we are estimating a 0% renewal on all medical plans and a 7.3% decreased to all dental premium plans,” Warne said. “That is because there is a shift in participation as well, that further compounds our savings. So that is definitely a real benefit this year.”
A projected decrease in out of district special education tuition costs will also save Triton an estimated $106,269. But those savings are almost completely negated by a $100,000 increase in behavioral and tutorial needs, as well as staffing shortages for special education contracted services.
Inflation has also driven up the price of general supplies and contracted services according to Warne.
“A number of those line items have increased by 5% to 8%,” Warne said.
The district is also looking to spend $836,669 on strategic new spending which includes $75,000 to fund the third in a three-year, full-day kindergarten program phase in and $172,820 to hire a new full-time special education teacher as well as a full-time clinical staff member to provide support for students with emotional dysregulation.
The district also intends to spend; $86,410 to hire a social worker for the Newbury Elementary School and the Pine Grove Elementary School; $86,410 to bring in a new social emotional learning teacher at all three of the district’s elementary schools; $86,410 to bring a new special education teacher to the Salisbury Elementary School; $86,410 for a high school career counselor; $50,000 for a sustainable one-to-one Chromebook plan; $33,205 for a full-time reading interventionalist at the Newbury Elementary School and $33,205 for the same at the Pine Grove Elementary School.
Triton would also like $20,000 to hire a part-time administrative assistant at the middle school; $7,760 to establish a spring musical performing arts after school program at the middle school; $6,314 for a unified basketball program; and $6,315 to move a part-time special education instructional assistant up to full-time.
Warne added, however, that the district’s proposed $25,000 marketing plan had been removed from the tentative budget.
Warne also said that the district expects to see an increase of $55,000 in state transportation money and $66,000 in state Chapter 70 education formula funding.
Budget deliberations are set to begin on March 2, with the School Committee making its final vote on March 9.
