BYFIELD — The superintendent was given the go-ahead by the School Committee on Wednesday to submit a statement of interest to the state to begin considering renovation of the high school/middle school campus.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget said the 50-year-old Elm Street campus was last renovated in 2000 and needs roughly $63 million in upgrades.
A comprehensive facilities assessment by Habeeb & Associates Architects in 2019 showed that the 291,000-square-foot building needs major improvements to its exterior ($13.7 million), interior ($10.4 million) and electrical system ($16.9 million), improvements, among other upgrades.
But the building's aging roof is the main priority.
Forget said the district's three towns – Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury – could approach the project as either a long-term capital plan or Triton could partner with the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
Town officials in the district have voiced support for working with the state. The superintendent asked the School Committee at its meeting Wednesday night for the authority to submit the statement of interest to the School Building Authority.
"We are not making a specific proposal," Forget said. "There is no plan in place right now. The only thing that we know is that there are lots of repairs needed, $63 million, and we want to partner with the state to find out if they will be willing to partner with us."
Forget told the School Committee that the submission of a statement of interest begins a long process.
"If we got invited in, it would be a year before we knew," Forget said. "We would have nine months to establish a building committee and a feasibility study. So we are then into mid- or late 2023. It would likely be at least a year, likely more toward two (years) to study. So we are talking about 2024-25. We would be bringing a project to the towns at probably the very soonest, 2025."
Committee members agreed with Forget and voted unanimously to approve his submission of the statement of interest.
"I would like to thank all three towns for their support for this," committee Chairwoman Linda Litcofsky said.
