BYFIELD — A bit of telekinetic hijinks will be on display on Elm Street this weekend when Triton Regional High School and Middle School present a coproduction of Roald Dahl ‘s “Matilda The Musical” beginning Thursday night.
Based on the Dahl novel, “Matilda The Musical” includes music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a musical book by Dennis Kelly and tells the tale of a brilliant little girl who is born into an ungrateful family.
Although Matilda shows great intellectual and even telekinetic abilities, she is ignored and abused by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood and her principal Ms. Trunchbull.
“Matilda can read at a very young age and her parents are horrified, since they believe everything you know, you should learn from television,” Triton Regional High School theater arts teacher Sharon Riordan said.
With the help of Ms. Honey, a sympathetic teacher, Matilda is able to stand up to her parents and lead a student revolt against Ms. Trunchbull.
Riordan is co-directing the show along with Warren Friedman and the pair have only had six weeks to pull the entire production together.
Friedman had originally been hired to direct a middle school musical but COVID-19-related delays eventually necessitated a co-production between the middle and high school.
According to Riordan, she and Friedman wanted to make sure the state’s face mask mandate would be lifted in public schools before committing to performing a musical.
“It is virtually impossible to mic people when they are wearing a mask,” Riordan said.
With the mask mandate lifted in February, the decision was made to combine the middle and high school musical productions into one, big show and “Matilda The Musical” will be presented in the Triton Regional High School auditorium beginning Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.
Shows will also be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, May 1.
General admission costs $10, while students and seniors can get in for $5.
Ticket can be found online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/triton-theatre-presents-matilda-tickets-266943714837.
Friedman said he and his co-director Riordan have worked well together.
“We clicked from day one and it has been great, It’s like having two pairs of eyes and we finish each other’s sentences. We tag team,” he said.
Eighth-grader Kelsey Nichols plays the role of Matilda, while high school juniors, Cameron Neary and Brenna Coates, portray Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.
“This is the quickest I have ever done a show and it has really kind of snuck up on me,” Neary said.
Junior, Shanell Parra is Ms. Trunchbull, while her fellow junior, Mackenzie Howland, plays the role of Ms. Honey.
Howland said the middle and high school co-production is good for the district’s performing arts program, while Coates said she is very excited for her co-star and fictional daughter, Nichols to take the show’s lead role.
“All of our little eighth graders are so fun to work with,” Coates said.
Neary said he has had a lot of fun playing the father of his real life brother and seventh grader, Brady in the show.
“That makes for a fun night at home,” he said.
“Matilda The Musical” marks the first musical for the high school juniors since they were freshmen.
Coats said she and her cast and crew members have put in a lot of long hours in rehearsal already while Parra voiced her confidence that they will all be able to successfully pull off a quick turnaround production.
Even though she plays the antagonist, Parra said the good times she has had in rehearsals makes her feel like a member of the Wormwood family.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.