BYFIELD — Face masks will be coming off for staff and students in the Triton Regional School District beginning Monday, Feb. 28.
The state has mandated that all public school students and staff wear protective face coverings while in school buildings until mask wearing becomes optional after Feb. 28.
The Triton Regional School District covers Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury. The Triton School Committee met virtually on Tuesday night and voted 7-1 to repeal the district's face covering policy and go mask-optional beginning on Feb. 28. Committee member Erin Berger voted against the measure and her fellow committee member Maureen Heffernan was not in attendance.
Masks will, however, need to be worn on school buses due to a federal mandate.
School Committee chairwoman Linda Litcofski said in an email to parents that the committee extends its appreciation to all of its students, staff, families and community for their cooperation over the past two difficult years.
"Our community has been divided over mitigation measures, with strong feelings on both sides," Litcofski said. "We ask that students and their parents/guardians continue to comply with the state school mask mandate until Feb. 28 and the federal bus mandate thereafter to ease this transition, and that respect and empathy remain part of all community interactions."
Superintendent Brian Forget is expected to send out more information prior to the February break. School vacation is Feb. 21-25.
Forget said on Wednesday that, simply because the district is allowing students and staff to remove their masks, does not mean that other pandemic-related mitigation efforts will not remain in place.
"We are still distancing when and wherever possible," Forget said. "We will also be maintaining ventilation and opening windows when we can."
Forget also said that whether or not a student or staff member wants to wear a mask after Feb. 28 remains a personal choice.
"People have varying reasons for wearing or not wearing a mask," Forget said. "Because it is optional, that doesn't mean that masks won't be worn. I think there will still be many people who will still be wearing masks. So we are going to be doing a lot of work to make sure that people feel comfortable in wearing or not wearing one. It is a personal preference."
Forget said school staff will be looking out for any instances of bullying once the mask mandate is lifted.
"Everyone has a right," Forget said. "It will be our effort working with administrators and teachers to talk about tolerance and respecting people's opinions."
