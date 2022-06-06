BYFIELD — Fond memories and a message of hope punctuated the Triton Regional High School graduation ceremony Saturday morning.
The 139 members of the graduating class walked onto Triton Memorial Field at Institution for Savings Stadium for the final time as students Saturday to accept their high school diplomas.
Class valedictorian Savannah Mae Soule quoted the 2006 Steve Carell-starring film “Little Miss Sunshine” when she said that high school is “some prime suffering years,” and said she can understand.
“This quote really resonated with me as I thought back on some of my favorite times throughout high school. The 19-minute long periods of pain of junior year, trying not to sleep through my Zoom classes and of course, watching one of my friends throw up the school lunch pizza,” she said.
Soule went on to say the memories that stuck with her were of fonder times such as watching “The Office” in class and listening to one of her teachers tell stories about working at Yankee Candle.
“What I have learned is much greater than the function of phosphofructokinase, or how to find the volume of a solid with circular cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis — it is that your life is shaped by the people you spend time with,” she said.
One of the only things we can control are the people we bring to our lives, according to Soule, who added there is nothing more important to having friends who will stand by our side during the tough times.
“Not a single person here can say Triton has not brought them memories they will never forget and people that shaped their lives,” she said.
Salutatorian Kathryn Trojan said she remembers her nervous first day of high school four years ago and how that big school building now feels much smaller.
“We can never forget all of the issues we’ve had as a district, like the bees that overtook the courtyards in classrooms just this past year. It wouldn’t have been right without the gym pipes randomly bursting and spraying like the fire sprinklers or all of the wet floor signs and trash cans that collected water from the leaking ceiling,” she said.
But Triton has always been a place where Trojan said she has felt comfortable and has been a part of a school community that has “shown up and supported each other at games and performances.”
Sometimes the best memories are the ones that aren’t photographed but only recorded in our memories, Trojan said, and added those real moments defined her time in high school.
“In the end, none of these memories would exist without the people here. Thank you all for making high school so special and memorable,” she said.
Superintendent Brian Forget told the crowd that they are living through extraordinary times and added that he can’t remember any other high school class more impacted by an historic moment than the way the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Class of 2022.
“Our success as humans in community with one another is determined largely by how we respond in life, to both the good and the bad. It is easy to respond well during the best of times but far more difficult to do so when life is not going as you had imagined,” he said.
Hope is a vital component in all seasons of life, according to Forget who also said those who hold on to hope are the people who find the greatest joy and success in life during challenging times.
Forget urged his graduates to be intentional about their choices in life while setting ambitious but realistic goals for what they want to be and do.
“The world needs you but we need the best version of you,” he said.
Principal Patrick Kelley said the Class of 2022 has demonstrated great persistence over their four years at Triton.
“Your class advisors described your class as relentless, community oriented and always willing to stand for a cause. These defining characteristics, I believe, are truly vital for your future success and are each the culmination of years of lessons that Triton educators, family members and community partners have instilled,” he said.
Kelley asked his graduates to bring their tenacity along with them in their future endeavors.
“From today on, you begin a new journey and you can start a new legacy. We hope you take the lessons you have learned and the values that have been imparted forward into your life,” he said.
