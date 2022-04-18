SALISBURY — The two candidates running for a Salisbury seat on the Triton Regional School Committee exchanged their views on mask mandates, critical race theory, and social and emotional wellness during a candidates forum at Town Hall on Thursday night.
Incumbent Erin Berger is running for a second, three-year term on the School Committee while a fellow Ferry Road resident, Dr. Victoria Vatcher, will also be on the ballot for the same seat in the May 10 town election.
The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association and Salisbury Community TV and Media Center sponsored the forum, which was held in Town Hall’s Colchester Room and saw Berger and Vatcher taking questions fielded from local residents, as well as each other.
Berger works as a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau supervisory examiner/field manager and said she grew up in town, graduated Triton Regional High School, has seventh- and eighth-graders in the district, and has been volunteering since she was in elementary school.
“It gives me great pride to be able to help others and to serve the community,” she said.
Vatcher is a registered nurse and is married to a Salisbury native. The couple moved back to town in 2020 and are the parents of two school-aged kids.
“I have a background in nursing, specifically pediatrics, so I have done a lot of work with children, that is my passion so I highly encourage advocating for families and children,” she said.
Vatcher asked Berger to cite a time when she directly asked her community what its needs were.
The incumbent said she is involved in many activities, which gives her plenty of opportunity to speak with local parents.
“I also make sure that others feel welcome to come and ask questions of us. We do have the availability for those who don’t want to publicly speak to reach out as well through email,” she said.
Berger asked Vatcher what recent School Committee decisions she would change and was told she believes that hybrid learning went on too long during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
“There were definitely health care recommendations that (showed) children could have been back in school sooner. Many other districts, locally and nationwide, were back in school and we were hybrid,” she said.
Berger also stated her belief that the School Committee did the best it could, under the circumstances, during the pandemic, and considered every viewpoint when making decisions about hybrid and in-person learning.
“We have the safety of the students and the staff at the foremost, as well as making sure that we continued the education that we needed to provide to the students,” she said.
Vatcher said she appreciates the pressure the School Committee was under at the time but she believes that the mask mandate should have been reconsidered and added hybrid learning was a difficult task for everyone involved.
“It is definitely a difficult topic but I think, moving forward, that the kids will just stay in school and continue to have their voice heard and everybody has a choice in masks,” she said.
As the mother of an eighth grader and a fifth grader, Vatcher said recent social and emotional concerns with students were not solely brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also advocated the district take a closer look at what resources are available which could help address mental health issues.
The School Committee had been looking into social and emotional wellness well before the COVID-19 pandemic began said Berger, who added it has recently placed new staff resources and programming into the operating budget to deal with the issue.
“We are hoping that the communities are willing to support and accept the budget that we have, so that we can put these into place,” she said.
Salisbury Beach Betterment Association board member John Housianitis was the moderator for Thursday night’s forum and asked the candidates if the district was promoting critical race theory in any way.
Berger said no.
“There are engaging discussions that students are having and that there are various questions that are coming in that are being addressed from various students, but the curriculum is not in place to discuss critical race theory,” she said.
Vatcher also said she does not believe that critical race theory is being taught in the district’s curriculum.
“There may be discussions that are happening inside the classrooms, whether they are brought up from just public events or students just asking questions. But I don’t think there is currently anything that is written in our curriculum for elementary and secondary education,” she said.
Triton has done a very good job when it comes to compliance with state diversity, equity and inclusion guidelines and policies, according to Vatcher who also said she would like to see that continue.
Berger said the school district needs to encourage a respectful environment where each student is welcoming to others’ uniqueness to make sure that everyone is given the same opportunities to succeed.
The addition of some gender-neutral bathrooms has also caused controversy in school districts in the state and across the country. The School Committee needs to have a good understanding of the needs of its three communities when considering compliance with new state mandates, according to Berger.
“As to whether or not we would be putting new restrooms in place and such, I don’t have additional comments on that,” she said.
Vatcher said she is unsure how the matter would fall under the purview of the School Committee, other than within its diversity and inclusion guidelines.
She also recounted her recent experience with school finances as a member of the Triton Regional Middle School’s School Council and said it was an eye-opening experience.
“Each school has a different need. Each grade has a different need. So I think it would be helpful, in the short term and the long term, to look at all of those specifics,” Vatcher said.
The district needs to begin predicting financial outcomes so it can begin setting some money aside to deal with an unforeseen “rainy day incident that needs to be taken care of,” according to Berger.
“We don’t want to continuously go back to the towns and ask them for additional funds to cover some of these costs,” she said.
If elected, Vatcher said she would like to serve on the School Committee’s policy and advocacy subcommittee.
“I have done a lot of policy and advocacy in previous schools, as well as in my job,” she said.
Berger sits on the policy and advocacy subcommittee as a School Committee member and said her skills would lend themselves to the finance subcommittee as well.
“I currently work in the finance industry, those skills are transferable over into the finance subcommittee, so I feel I am suitable for both,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
