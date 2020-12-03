BYFIELD — Beginning Monday, students in the Triton Regional School District will be learning from home until Jan. 4.
The School Committee voted 5-4 on Wednesday night to return to a remote learning model.
Committee members Nerissa Wallen, Erin Berger, Paul Myette, Paul Lees and Paul Goldner voted for remote learning while Maureen Heffernan, Tina Tzortzis, Caitlin Hunter and Linda Litcofsky were opposed.
"I hate that we are split," Wallen said. "I know that there are some of you who don't agree with the decision. I wish we could go back to the days when we all agreed and this was easier."
Students in Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury started the school year remotely in mid-September and then moved to the classroom in late October under a hybrid learning model.
But earlier this week, Superintendent Brian Forget moved students at Triton Regional Middle and High schools back to a fully remote learning model through Dec. 11.
Forget cited information from the district's COVID-19 data dashboard in making the decision. A new case of the coronavirus was reported at the middle school Friday and another reported Saturday with eight close contacts.
A new case was reported at Newbury Elementary School on Sunday and two new cases were reported at the high school with 17 close contacts Monday. The high school also had a new case Tuesday and another was reported at Pine Grove School, with 10 close contacts between the two cases.
There was a new case at Newbury Elementary School on Wednesday with 24 close contacts, prompting Forget to return that school's fifth grade to remote learning.
"There have been 15 new cases in the past 19 days," Forget said.
He said the district has been understaffed ever since beginning the school year remotely Sept. 16.
"I don't think we have the capacity to keep people safe," Wallen said.
Myette voiced concern about the district's increase in cases.
"We need to look at the numbers, it is very clear where they are heading," he said.
The committee is scheduled to meet again Dec. 9.
Litcofsky said the committee has been doing the best it can to keep students safe. She asked that local legislators attend the meeting next week.
"We all have to be in this together," Litcofsky said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.