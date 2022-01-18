BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District will hold three preschool information nights for the 2022-23 school year.
The first will be at Pine Grove Elementary School in Rowley from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The snow date is Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the same time. For more information, contact the school at 978-948-2520.
Newbury Elementary School will hold its preschool information night from 6 to 7 on Thursday, Jan. 27, with a snow date from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. The school’s phone number is 978-465-5353.
Salisbury Elementary School will hold its preschool information night from 6 to 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 1. If needed, the snow date is from 6 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 3. Contact the school at 978-463-5852.
