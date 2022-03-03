BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School Committee confirmed its faith in its tentative, $47.2 million budget after a quick deliberation session Wednesday night.
The School Committee’s proposed operating budget represents a 3.39% increase over last year’s $45.7 million allocation and would see an estimated assessment of $10.8 million for Newbury, (up 4.75%), $11.7 million for Rowley, (up 4.48%) and $14.8 million for Salisbury, (up 3.8%).
The proposed budget also accounts for an estimated $206,280 decrease in medical and dental insurance costs.
Superintendent Brian Forget told the School Committee on Wednesday during a meeting at the high school that exact health care premium costs still remain in flux.
Forget added that he would like to see any potential excess health care funds go toward decreasing the towns’ assessments.
“If we change plans and there are a couple hundred thousand dollars in savings, then, absolutely I would recommend that we adjust the budget and pass that savings along directly to the towns,” Forget said.
Committee Chair Linda Litcofski and committee member Nerissa Wallen agreed with the superintendent.
“That’s a good way to be with the towns,” Litcofski said.
Wallen also made sure to reaffirmed her commitment to completing the final year of a three-year phase in of a full-day kindergarten program, as well as providing support for students with emotional challenges.
“I think this budget does all of those things and I wouldn’t want to lose any of them,” Wallen said. “This hits the high points of the priorities for the district that we have in place right now.”
The School Committee did not ask for any further changes to next year’s school budget during the meeting. The committee is scheduled to cast its final vote on the budget in the high school at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 9.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
