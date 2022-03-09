BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District should be able to complete the final year of its full-day kindergarten phase-in program after the School Committee unanimously approved a $47.2 million operating budget for 2022-23 on Wednesday.
The budget is up $1.5 million, or 3.4%, over last year’s $45.7 million allocation and now goes to the district's three towns – Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury – for approval.
The budget could result in an estimated assessment of $14.8 million for Salisbury (up 2.9%), $11.6 million for Rowley (up 4.3%) and $10.8 million for Newbury (up 4.6%) if approved by at least two of the three towns.
The committee met at Triton Regional High School on Wednesday night to vote on the budget but there was no public comment on the spending plan. Committee members also did not comment on the budget during the quick vote.
The proposed budget includes $75,000 to fund the third year of a three-year, full-day kindergarten phase-in program and $172,820 to fund a district therapeutic program.
The budget also calls for $86,410 for a new social emotional learning teacher at all three of the district’s elementary schools; $86,410 to hire a social worker for Newbury Elementary School and Pine Grove Elementary School; $86,410 for a new special education teacher at Salisbury Elementary School; and $86,410 for a new high school career counselor.
Also proposed are $86,410 for a new elementary school STEM teacher, $86,410 for a new elementary school social and emotional learning teacher; $50,000 for a sustainable one-to-one Chromebook plan; $33,205 for a full-time reading interventionist at Newbury Elementary; and $33,205 for the same at Pine Grove.
Triton Regional Middle School would hire a part-time administrative assistant at $20,000 and establish an after-school spring musical program for $7,760.
The district would also establish a unified basketball program for $6,314 as well as move a part-time special education instructional assistant up to full time for $6,315.
