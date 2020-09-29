BYFIELD — A Triton Regional student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced in an email to the Triton community this week.
“We are writing to inform you that a person in our school’s athletic community has tested positive for COVID-19,” the email said. “Our primary objective is and will continue to be keeping our students, staff, and community members safe. We have been preparing for this scenario. Spaces that the athlete may have been will be further sanitized. We have also been in contact with all families whose children participate on the team and may have been at risk of exposure or close contact.”
The email, which was signed by Triton Regional High School Principal Patrick Kelley, Middle School Principal Alan MacRae, high school nurse Nadine Marcheterre and athletic director Tim Alberts, does not identify the student who tested positive, whether they are a high school or middle school student or what team they play for out of privacy concerns. The letter goes on to reiterate that everyone believed to have been in close contact with the student has been contacted and all safety protocols are being carried out.
In a follow-up statement, Alberts said the affected team will suspend practices until the contact tracing process is complete. He also clarified that the affected individual was not a varsity athlete, and as a result none of the school’s varsity programs will be impacted.
“We were notified of the confirmed case by a parent over the weekend and immediately put our protocols into action,” Alberts said. “Contact tracing for the individual is underway through our member towns’ health departments, and we sought the direct advice of the state epidemiologists in our response to this confirmed case. As of Sunday, we have suspended practices and events for this particular team, and any student-athletes and coaching staff are being asked to quarantine while the contact tracing continues.”
As of now Triton is using a remote learning model, limiting the contact any infected individual might have with the rest of the school community outside of sports. As part of the school’s return to play plan, all athletic teams are following strict safety protocols designed to limit the amount of contact between athletes and coaches during practices and games. Athletes are required to work out in small cohorts during practice while wearing masks, and each sport will play games with special modifications, including no intentional contact or heading during soccer and seven-on-seven play for field hockey instead of the usual 11 on 11.
None of Triton’s teams had played their season openers prior to the positive test and have had no contact with athletes from other schools. The Triton golf and cross country teams will open on Thursday, the field hockey team on Friday and the soccer teams on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.