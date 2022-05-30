SALISBURY — Triton Regional High School senior Noah Bissell spent the last five weeks of his high school career assisting local senior citizens with technical problems and food delivery, and he couldn’t be happier about it.
Bissell took part in Triton’s senior internship program, which gives students who have met their graduation requirements the chance to work at local businesses and schools.
Triton Regional High School librarian Jennifer Jones is the senior internship program adviser and said the program saw 21 student participants this spring.
Participating students are encouraged to find their own worksites. Triton students worked at: Salisbury Beach State Reservation; Tendercrop Farm; SPS New England; the Ipswich Family YMCA & Rowley Campus; Pettengill Farm; a local travel agency; a local car repair shop; and one student worked as an electrician’s assistant.
Five Triton seniors were also able to take advantage of a grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and helped the teaching staff at Newbury Elementary School and Pine Grove Elementary School.
The internships began the first week after spring break in late April and wrapped up for many students on Friday.
Bissell is a Salisbury native and said he wanted to get to know his hometown better, so he decided to intern at the Council on Aging.
“I’ve been in Salisbury my whole life but I have not always felt 100% connected to the people here. I have kind of been living here without always being present with the people around me,” he said.
Elizabeth Pettis, director of the Salisbury Council on Aging, said Bissell was a “fabulous” intern who taught computer classes, delivered for Meals on Wheels, delivered groceries to homebound clients, stocked the food pantry, and even helped many seniors set up their cell phones.
“He has done just about everything here. You name it, he does it,” she said.
The 18-year-old Bissell became a cell phone and personal computer guru for many local seniors.
“Some people would tell me about working at AT&T and AT&T Mobile. I also heard about what they went through with their own technologies when they were younger and how that compares to today,” he said.
Bissell said he enjoyed every day that he interned at the Hilton Senior Center, where he also met “some really nice people” along the way.
“I made some good relationships with the seniors there and the staff treated me extremely well, better than I would have ever imagined. It’s a great environment to be in,” he said. “I have a better idea of what the people who have lived here for a significant amount of their lives have gone through, whether it be their jobs or people they have met.”
The future University of Hartford freshman marked the last day of his internship on May 27. The college is in West Hartford, Connecticut. Bissell said he has mixed emotions about leaving his position at the Council on Aging in Salisbury.
“I really enjoyed my time at the Council on Aging and I’m very happy about what I was able to accomplish and the people who I met,” Bissell said.
