BYFIELD — Thirty-four students from Triton Regional High School are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView Technologies for their dedication to community service.
This is being done through the fifth annual National Community Service Impact Awards.
The program, open to all U.S. high school students, is designed to connect student community service activities, skill development and personal commitment to the sustainable development goals, or SDGs, needed to transform the world, according to a release from the organizations.
The Kroger Co. is presenting the third annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.
“Youth efforts and voices are essential to achieve the SDGs,” Rachel Bowen Pittman, executive director of United Nations Association of the USA, said in the release. The United Nations Association of the USA is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the work of the United Nations in U.S. communities, colleges and Congress.
“These awards allow us to share our appreciation for youth leaders who have invested talent and effort in the causes they care about,” she said. “With a decade remaining to deliver on the SDGs, we are thrilled that these students will be entering the workforce with meaningful community engagement skills and socially aware experiences. We are encouraged that educators are including community service and cultural engagement in the educational experience of their students.”
Triton students who participate in the program have accumulated 1,776 service hours. These volunteer hours are converted to a monetary impact value by InnerView and amount to more than $64,000 in donated time and resources that Triton students have given to area communities.
Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget offered his praise.
“Service to our local community is such a vital part of feeling connected to the common good but oftentimes, this becomes a ‘box to be checked’ for high school students,” he said in the release. “I am thrilled with the efforts of our students and partnership with the UNA and InnerView as it fostered genuine, authentic opportunities for students to engage with our local community.”
The students’ efforts are categorized and this year they delivered the most impact toward “Sustainable Development Goal #3 – Good Health & Well-Being.”
Triton’s principal, Patrick Kelley, shared his thoughts on student volunteerism.
“We are so proud of the service efforts of our students. Triton students have continued to give of themselves for the betterment of their community. Those receiving recognition exemplify the values we hope all students attain,” he said.
Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies, said, “Purpose-driven students continue to generously invest time and talent in causes they care about. We are honored to work with the national service ecosystem and local communities to amplify and recognize the meaningful work of student volunteers who are creating a better world for all.”
InnerView is a youth social responsibility platform that helps students, groups and schools promote the impact of community service, passion for causes, the development of skills and connects local efforts to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, the release said.
A key aspect that students gain through the award program is the development of a digital service resume for use in job and college applications to demonstrate their personal commitment, 21st century skills and key areas of interest, according to the release. The three-tier award program recognizes a range of student achievement: Merit for 20 hours, honor for 40 hours and ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year and special recognition for a focus on “Zero Hunger” and “Zero Waste.”
Honor awardees: Grace Aponas, Alyssa Mullen, Ryan Walsh and Sophia Walsh.
Merit awardees: Douglas Aylward, Arianna Basile, Elise Blanchet, Evelyn Buxton, Sadie Clifford, Savannah Colbert, Madeline Doring, Sara Hanson, Grayson (Riley) Hillemeyer, Aileen Huang, Paulan Huang, Natalie Indingaro, Tihan Khan, Ava Kiricoples, Olivia Kiricoples, Sophia Lesinski, Carolyn Lucy, Alex McManus, Ben Norton, Brinda Patel, Emma Penniman, Katharine Price, Abigail Rainsford, Anna Romano, Ashley Silva, Carl Tirone, Kate Trojan and Ella Visconti.
Zero Hero awardees: Grace Aponas, Arianna Basile, Isabella Basile, Delaney Lucia, Alyssa Mullen, Ben Norton, Ryan Walsh and Sophia Walsh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.