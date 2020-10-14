BYFIELD — Students in Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury will head back to classrooms Oct. 27 after the School Committee voted 7-2 on Wednesday night to move to a hybrid learning model.
The committee met remotely to vote for a second time on whether to begin hybrid learning. The Triton Regional School District has been conducting classes remotely since Sept. 16.
Although the committee voted 5-4 against the hybrid model Sept. 30, committee members Nerissa Wallen, Maureen Heffernan, Tina Tzortzis, Erin Berger, Caitlin Hunter, Linda Litcofsky and Paul Myette voted for it Wednesday. Paul Lees and Paul Goldner voted to keep remote learning.
Further details on hybrid learning in the district are expected to be released soon.
All students will be split into two cohorts under the hybrid model. Cohort A will attend classes Tuesdays and Thursdays and Cohort B will go to school Wednesdays and Fridays, while all students will learn remotely on Mondays.
The schools will also operate during their traditional hours: 8:25 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. at the elementary schools and 7:42 a.m. to 2:13 p.m. for the middle and high schools.
A mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning will continue to be taught remotely, depending on the age of the students and the teachers' recommendations. Parents can opt to keep their children in a remote learning model.
Lees proposed only moving the elementary schools to a hybrid model Wednesday but his motion failed 6-3 and only received support from Goldner and Hunter.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.