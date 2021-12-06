BYFIELD — The superintendent of the Triton Regional School District is looking for a better roof over his head on the 50-year-old campus.
The campus for Triton Regional Middle and High schools was built in 1971 and renovated in 2000. More recently, the district hired Habeeb & Associates Architects to complete a comprehensive facilities assessment of the Elm Street building in 2019.
Superintendent Brian Forget said the estimated price tag for all of the upgrades recommended in the assessment would be roughly $62 million.
The 291,000-square-foot building’s exterior, interior and electrical system are all due major improvements, with the roof the top priority, he said.
“There is a lot of water damage on the roof, it has been failing for several years and the HVAC units have been on that roof for 22 years,” Forget said. “Windows and doors are the next big priority after that. The window frames date back to the 1970 project. The electrical panel was also installed in 1970 and rebuilt in 2000, but that switchgear is the original.”
According to the 2019 assessment, exterior improvements would cost $13.7 million and interior work would cost $10.4 million. Improvements to the electrical system would also cost $16.9 million. Mechanical system improvements would cost $7.8 million; site improvements, $2.7 million; plumbing updates would cost $1.7 million and fire protection, $372,278.)
Forget said his administration does not expect to have to deal with all of the potential problems such plumbing and fire protection needs, but stressed that the building’s roof needs serious attention.
“This roof has been failing for close to a decade now,” Forget said. “In fact, it wasn’t too long after this building was renovated in 2000 that problems started popping up.”
Forget began presenting the assessment to the School Committee, as well as officials from the district’s three towns of Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury, over the summer.
The district can address the issues with either a long-term capital plan funded by the three towns or it could work with the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which helps to fund refits, rebuilds and the complete construction of new schools.
Forget said the district’s three towns have supported submitting a statement of interest to the School Building Authority.
“Submitting a statement of interest is just the first step of the process,” he said. “This is where we tell the state that we have some problems and we would like to partner with them to figure out how best to address them. There is no commitment, there is no proposal.”
Forget also said the School Building Authority will begin accepting statement of interest submissions Jan. 28. The closing date is in April.
“We would expect to hear from them in December,” Forget said.
If the state does choose to work with the district, Triton would then have nine more months to establish a building committee and fund a feasibility study.
The School Committee is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to allow the superintendent to begin submitting a statement of interest to the state.
“Based on conversations and statements by committee members, I would fully expect that they support this when they meet on Wednesday,” Forget said.
The Triton campus comprehensive facilities assessment: https://3oecq13pb7a518hqscs13jv9-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Summary-Addressing-the-Triton-Regional-Campus-Needs.pdf.
