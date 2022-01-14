BYFIELD — The superintendent of the Triton Regional School District sees no job cuts coming during this year’s budget process.
Superintendent Brian Forget said the School Committee will begin the annual budget process with presentations from each of the district’s five schools, as well as the central office and other departments, beginning Tuesday.
“Each administrator will have a chance to put some things on the table and say, ‘Here is what we propose as a priority,’” Forget said. “In years past, that was always $2.5 or $3.5 million worth of collective requests that we put on the table.
“I think people are still a little gun shy when looking at budget requests,” he added. “There were also days when people would request the moon. I think everyone knows now that we are not there. But people are putting needs back on the table.”
Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to release his annual state budget Jan. 26 and the School Committee will then meet Jan. 29.
“We will be looking at where we are at and by that point, we will know what the governor’s budget is and we should all have at least the first iteration of Chapter 70 (education funding) and regional transportation,” Forget said. “It will be a big, old discussion about setting priorities, where we are at. I know that we are trending good on some things.”
Forget said the district is looking good in terms of health care negotiations with staff and he expects to begin the budget process at a level-services allocation and then go from there.
“Some of the things that were absolute budget busters in the past are looking good this year,” Forget said. “So we are hopeful. As of right now, I would say we would at least be at level services and hopefully looking to make some kind of strategic additions. I don’t believe we will be in a place where we are talking about cuts.”
Inflation, however, has also entered Triton’s budget process, according to Forget.
“We’re looking at an 8% rise in basic supplies and materials,” Forget said. “Everything from pencils to chart paper to you name it. It all has an extra surcharge on it these days.”
Forget added that the district still has federal funding to work with but most, if not all, of that money will be used for COVID-19-related spending.
“We still have (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) II funds that we are spending and all of our ESSER III funds of $2 million still sitting on the table that we have to spend by September of 2024. We have another two and a half school years to spend that,” Forget said. “That has given us the ability to have some flexibility and creativity in the way that we are budgeting. But, by the same token, it is not a permanent solution because it is one-time funding that disappears just the way Cinderella’s carriage did.”
