BYFIELD — Students in the Triton Regional School District will continue to learn remotely after the School Committee voted 5-4 on Wednesday night to not move to a hybrid model.
Most students in the district's towns — Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury — returned to school remotely Sept. 16. The committee met via Zoom to decide whether to use the hybrid model beginning Oct. 13.
Committee members Maureen Heffernan, Paul Lees, Tina Tzortzis, Paul Goldner and Erin Berger voted to continue holding classes remotely while Nerissa Wallen, Linda Litcofsky, Paul Myette and Caitlin Hunter voted for the hybrid model.
The committee's next assessment is scheduled for Oct. 28. If a hybrid model is approved that evening, in-person classes would resume Nov. 10
Students would attend classes remotely on Mondays under the hybrid model and then, depending on their cohort teams, attend school in person Tuesdays and Thursdays while returning to remote classes Wednesdays and Fridays, or vice versa.
"You can't have all of the kids in the building at 6 feet social distance," Wallen said. "So, every class has been divided into either A's or B's. That way, we will only have about 50% of the kids in the buildings at the same time."
Only three people spoke during the public comment section of the meeting. All three expressed interest in continuing with remote learning.
