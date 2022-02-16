BYFIELD — Very little feedback during the School Committee's public hearing Wednesday punctuated what has been a quiet budget season for the Triton Regional School District.
Only three people other than committee members and the school administration attended the public hearing at Triton Regional High School. The committee approved a tentative $47.2 million annual operating budget Feb. 9.
Jim Moran of Elm Street in Byfield was the only resident to speak. He said good business practices demand that total, inclusive budgets be known to the public.
"The best information that I have among the current orders is the fiscal year 2020 and your governmental expenditures were $64 million," Moran said. "If you look at the average of the past six years, it looks like about a $6 million increase per year. That doesn't necessarily mean that 2021, 2022 or 2023 are any bigger. But, that being said, it would seem to me that your expenses would certainly be pushing $70 million."
Although School Committee members and district employees typically do not respond to comments during a public hearing, Superintendent Brian Forget addressed Moran's concern.
"The information he is referencing is in the audit," Forget said. "The audit is all governmental funds, included in that is OMNI half payments that we pay," he said, referring to the financial company that handles the district's retirement plan.
"Any payments that are made by the state, we know there are no costs to the district," Forget said." But the other half of all teachers' pensions. So, I pay 11% into my pension and the state matches my 11%. That OMNI half payment shows up in the audited financial statements. That is not being charged to the towns."
The School Committee's tentative budget represents a 3.4% increase over last year's $45.7 million allocation and will be funded in part by a $10.8 million assessment to Newbury (up 4.7% from last year); $11.7 million from Rowley, (up 4.5%); and $14.8 million from Salisbury (up 3.8%).
The tentative budget also calls for an increase of $664,758 in salaries.
School Business Administrator Kyle Warne told the committee Wednesday night that Triton could save roughly $200,000 in medical and dental insurance costs during the current budget cycle.
"That is not set in stone right now but we are assuming, as a part of the budget, a 0% renewal in medical plans and a 7.3% decrease to dental premium costs," Warne said.
The district intends to spend $836,669 on new strategic spending, including $75,000 to pay for the phase-in of the third year of a three-year, full-day kindergarten program; and $172,820 to hire a full-time special education teacher and full-time clinical staff member for students with emotional issues, according to the committee's tentative budget.
The tentative budget also calls for hiring for four positions. They are a newly added social worker at Newbury and Pine Grove elementary schools; a new special education teacher at Salisbury Elementary School; a districtwide elementary school social emotional learning teacher; and a high school career counselor. Each would earn $86,410 a year.
The committee would also like to spend an additional $50,000 for a one-to-one Chromebook plan; $20,000 for a newly added part-time middle school administration assistant; $7,760 to establish a middle school musical performing arts after-school program; $6,314 for a unified basketball program; $6,315 to make a part-time special education instructional assistant a full-time employee; and $66,410 to hire a pair of full-time reading interventionists at Newbury and Pine Grove elementary schools ($33,205 per person.)
Triton could also see a $55,000 increase in state transportation money and an additional $66,000 in state Chapter 70 education formula funding.
An increase in behavioral and tutorial needs, as well as staffing shortages in special education contracted services, are also expected to cost the district an additional $100,000.
The committee will next meet March 2 for budget deliberations, with the final budget vote expected March 9.
