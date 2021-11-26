BYFIELD — For the 3rd year, Newbury Scout Troop 44 is hoping to put a wreath on each veteran’s grave in Newbury, Byfield and Newburyport.
On Dec. 18, National Wreaths Across America Day, the troop will help Newbury Burial Grounds and Cemeteries to remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., followed by wreath placement.
Wreaths are $15. Checks can be sent to Scout Troop 44 Newbury, PO Box 787, Byfield, MA 01922.
Orders can also be placed online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/166759.
The deadline for orders is Monday.
