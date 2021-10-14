BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy is featuring the works of photographer Tsar Fedorsky on campus through Nov. 19.
Fedorsky is a 2018 Guggenheim Fellow and a Mass MOCA grant recipient.
The exhibit, “The Light Under the Door and Other Personal Landscapes,” centers on personal yet relatable narratives.
Fedorsky’s photographs reveal ordinary settings, examining common themes inside the intimacy of the home and the possibilities of the outside world.
Fedorsky’s works include xianotype and silver gelatin prints and use photography to ask the viewer to consider the beauty of light, the mystery of shadow and the unguarded moments of strangers, according to a press release.
Fedorsky graduated with a master of fine arts in photography from the University of Hartford in Connecticut in 2014 and completed full-time undergraduate study in photography at the Academy of Art College in San Francisco in 1985. She lives in Gloucester.
The exhibit is in the Remis Lobby at the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts on The Governor’s Academy’s campus.
Follow @govsarts and @govsacademy on Instagram for updates on public viewing times, an artist talk and a closing reception.
