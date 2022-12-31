BYFIELD — TTS Players will hold open auditions for "The Music Man Kids" at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St.
The auditions and sign-ups are open to area youths ages 5 to 13 and will be held Jan. 8 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The show will be directed by Mike Fay.
The auditions will consist of readings from the script. Those auditioning for a singing role can sing a capella up to 16 bars of a favorite song to gauge vocal range. Light choreography may also be taught so children should wear comfortable clothing and appropriate footwear.
Full cast rehearsals will be held Sundays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The show dates are March 25, 26 and 27.
All auditions, rehearsals and performances will be held at the Byfield Community Arts Center.
For more information, visit the TTS Players Facebook page, call Fay at 978-476-6053 or email coachmikefay@gmail.com.
