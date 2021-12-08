BYFIELD — The youth theatre group TTS Players at the Byfield Community Arts Center will present “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” this Friday through Sunday.
This high energy fun show tells the story of how the “descendants” of Cruella DeVill, Jafar, Maleficent and The Evil Queen change the culture and themselves after being invited to attend Auradon Prep.
The TTS Players, a group of local youth actors, present the show Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12, at 2 p.m.
Tickets for adults are $15, seniors and students, $10. Cash or checks should be made payable to TTS at pick up. Tickets are also available at the door. Masks are strongly recommended.
To reserve tickets email stacytorts@icloud.com or coachmikefay@gmail.com.
The Arts Center is at 7 Central St., Byfield, one minute off Interstate 95 (Exit 55).
