AMESBURY — Thousands of tulips are scheduled to bloom at Cider Hill Farm later this month and into May.
The farm's Tulip Fest features free live music, orchard walks, outdoor hard cider bar, food trucks, fitness events, family activities and pick-your-tulips. Visit www.ciderhill.com/tulipfest for schedule and tickets. Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
Also, relax at Cider Hill farm every Saturday and Sunday through September. Take in free live music, 12 to 3 p.m., and visit the outdoor hard cider bar featuring small-batch, 100% orchard cider, 12 to 4 p.m.
Farmhouse treats offered by the food truck, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., hang out with the chickens and visit the farm store, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for cider doughnuts.
For more information, visit www.ciderhill.com/ciderhillcellars.
