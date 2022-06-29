NEWBURYPORT — Less than a week after state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was named to the state’s Parole Board, a move that ends his tenure on Beacon Hill on Wednesday, two candidates have already signaled they will be vying for the vacant 1st Essex House seat.
Dawne Shand of Newburyport and Samson Racioppi of Salisbury informed the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance that they will form committees as a prelude to making a run for the seat. The district covers Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury.
Of the two, Racioppi is by far the more controversial, having been an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston. He also helped start Super Happy Fun America, a right-wing group that was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Racioppi, 40, has lived in Salisbury since 1999 but grew up in Newburyport. Except for an attempt running for U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s seat as a Libertarian, this marks his first bonafide political campaign. He is a member of the town’s Housing Authority.
Shand did not respond to numerous requests for comment. She is president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, according to her LinkedIn page.
Racioppi said there are many Republicans and independents who are tired of the status quo at the Statehouse and he believes he is the candidate to shake things up. He went on to say that Shand is part of that status quo.
“We to need to focus on local (topics) and that’s where my head is,” he said.
Asked for specifics, Racioppi said he is troubled by what is being taught in public schools in regard to gender identity and called for teachers who espoused what he called “sexually explicit material” to students to be prosecuted. He also believes the state’s COVID-19 restrictions came at the expense of personal liberty and constituted an overreach by the government.
“Over the past couple of years we saw excessive government interference into our businesses and our personal lives in response to the crisis, Racioppi he said in a separate statement.
“While I am not discounting the severity of COVID, in many instances the government — as usual — made things worse,” he added. “Legislators should seek to protect the rights of individuals and businesses within the commonwealth, as opposed to enabling the usurpation of those rights. I am more concerned about the disparate application of existing laws. For example, how big businesses were allowed to operate while others who do not have similar spending/lobbying power were forced to close.”
While growing up in Newburyport, Racioppi said he knew too many people who died from opiate overdoses and drug addiction.
“This concern will likely get lost in the wayside until the primary is over (because the primary will likely be contentious), but I am deeply concerned about effective ways to treat what is still an ongoing epidemic that started around the time I was a teen,” he added. “This means looking at the problem in unconventional ways, i.e. outside of the criminal justice system,” he said in the statement.
In the coming weeks, Racioppi will be shoring up his campaign staff and figuring out how to knock on as many doors as possible, he said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
