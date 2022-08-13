NEWBURY — Two events will close out the summer at Newbury Town Library.
On Aug. 24, Wildlife Encounters and its furry and scaly friends will help youngsters wrap up the library’s summer reading program by taking them on an imaginary safari around the world so they can learn about the animals.
The wildlife safari will be from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room at the library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
Participants in the summer reading program can now turn in their reading logs for Read and Bead brag-tags and pony beads. Space is limited to 75 people, so registration at www.newburylibrary.org is required.
The Massachusetts Statewide Summer Library Program is funded by the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.
On Aug. 25 at 11 a.m., people can take a virtual journey to the gilded world of Isabella Stewart Gardner.
In this program, led by art historian Mary Woodward, participants will explore the life, friends, travels and collections of the woman who is arguably Boston’s most famous arts patroness.
Gardner was a creative risk taker known for the beautiful, yet unique arrangement of objects in her museum in accordance with special relationships that are not always readily apparent to the viewer.
Woodward, who serves as a guide at several Historic New England properties, was at one time public programs coordinator and educator at Concord Museum. She has a bachelor’s degree in art history from Furman University and a master’s degree in art history from Emory University.
Her 40-plus years of experience in museums range from the comprehensive collection at the Cleveland Museum of Art to the one-room log cabin birthplace of President James K. Polk.
Visit www.newburylibrary.org to register and receive a Zoom link.
