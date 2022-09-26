NEWBURYPORT — Two men were trapped and seriously injured Sunday night when their car struck a tree off Turkey Hill Road.
The two men, believed to be in their early 20s, had to be extricated from the Lexus IS 300 using hydraulic rescue tools following the crash about 8:45 p.m. near the West Newbury line, according to acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III.
Both men were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, Bradbury said in a news release. One of the two men was then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Amesbury Fire Rescue paramedics and Cataldo Ambulance assisted.
The names of the injured men were not released.
Three Newburyport engines responded to the accident. A fire engine from West Newbury fire covered Newburyport.
Rescue personnel remained at the accident scene until about 10:45 p.m.
The crash is being investigated by Newburyport police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.