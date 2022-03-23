BOSTON — Supporters of Maudslay State Park in Newburyport will benefit from money awarded to its related associations by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Partnerships Matching Funds Program. The Friends of Maudslay and the Maudslay State Park Association each received funding from the state that will allow it to enhance its physical space or programs offered for public benefit.
The Friends of Maudslay is a new applicant this year, according to a DCR press release. The organization will receive $50,000 for its proposal summary: "Funding will support repairs to the exterior walls and entry area of the Italian Garden at Maudslay State Park."
Applicant Maudslay State Park Association will receive $100,000 from the state, money "for Flowering Dam restoration work."
The awards fall under a Baker-Polito administration goal to enhance the beauty and use of state parks throughout Massachusetts. This year, $1.24 million in funding has been awarded to 29 projects through the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) Partnerships Matching Funds Program. This year’s awards, which include 13 new projects, were proposed by municipalities, non-profit organizations, and other entities to partner with the agency through the matching funds program to coordinate improvement projects for many of the Commonwealth’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources contained throughout the state parks system.
“The DCR Partnership Matching Funds Program allows us to work with dedicated stakeholders, such as municipalities, nonprofits, and other community-based organizations to make significant investments within the Massachusetts State Parks System,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “Importantly, this funding will be used to improve ecological health, as well enhance and expand public use and enjoyment for years to come.”
Proposed projects within the state parks system are thoroughly reviewed by the DCR. Following the review, the department matches private investments of the selected projects dollar-for-dollar for proposals above $25,000, and two-to-one for proposals $25,000 and under. In certain circumstances, DCR will consider a two-to-one match for contributions above $25,000. All projects are managed by DCR to oversee their implementation with considerable consultation from contributing partners and other stakeholders.
“The Department of Conservation and Recreation is proud to work with so many passionate stakeholders through the Partnership Matching Funds Program,” said DCR Acting Commissioner Stephanie Cooper. “The funding provided to this year’s deserving projects will make great improvements to agency assets and will enhance the visitor experience.”
