NEWBURYPORT — South End native Judy Tymon will be the featured speaker for the next Village Talk on Wednesday at noon at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Tymon will discuss her experiences during the pandemic when she set off for Rotterdam in the Netherlands in August 2021 to study urban planning at Erasmus University, earning a master of science degree in urban planning and development.
She made friends with young people from more than 70 countries. As the oldest member of the group, many of the students looked to her for advice and mentoring.
While traveling throughout the Netherlands and northern Europe, Tymon visited museums, attended operas and concerts, and took advantage of excellent biking and transit infrastructure, according to a news release.
As part of her thesis research, Tymon traveled to Namibia, where she spent three weeks documenting living conditions in the community of Gobabis.
Tymon, an experienced municipal planner who worked in Lowell, North Andover and Newbury, has shared her professional expertise as an advocate for affordable housing and a former member of the Newburyport Affordable Housing Trust. She is also a former member of the YWCA board of directors.
Tymon is an avid biker who promotes pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure as a member of Newburyport’s Livable Streets.
A complimentary lunch is available prior to the event courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging. Call the Senior/Community Center at 978-462-0430 by Sunday to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered by the Greater Newburyport Village on the third Wednesday of each month for the enrichment of the community
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
