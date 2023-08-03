AMHERST — The following Greater Newburyport students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
AMESBURY
Anna Caroline Bailey, Katherine Nian Nian Blankenau, Maximilian James Bohler, Samuel Charles Cadwell, Eleanor Elizabeth Costello, Anna Josephine Fortier, Zoe Sarafina Chilingirian Glenn, Joel Lewis Jancewicz, Lucy Isabel Litwin, Jonathen Gerald Maher, Jamie Robert Pinette, Jonathan Emmanuel Redford, Leif Walker Riley, David Patrick Roberts, Sean Patrick Rodgers, Xavier Abram Roy, Brandon Patrick Ryan, Caroline Schissel, Jackson Wetherbee.
BYFIELD
Lucian Samuel Densmore, Jeffrey Peter Krisko.
GEORGETOWN
Cooper Theodore Anderson, Sean Michael Brown, Ryan R. Cacciola, Timothy Walsh Chianca, Leah Grace Grinblatas, Katherine Rose Hermanson, Hope Amelia Kenny, Madison Patricia McClung, Annaliese Lily Moore, Alessandro Jay Nakatsugawa, Colin Richard Nally, Olivia May Nisenbaum, DeWitt Farnham Purcell Jr., Jack Fredrick Sorensen, James Lisle Weightman, Taylor H. Wight, Brendan McAdoo Willis.
GROVELAND
Jenifer Elizabeth Arnold, Ilana Hebert, Kyle Joseph Irvine, Angela Rose Licata, Sydney Joan Matthews, Megan Elizabeth McCoy, Alyssa I. Mottola, Benjamin Arnold Petersen, Teagan Elise Pratt, Evan Michael Raftery, Owen Anthony Raftery, William Kurt Ruchala, Brian Joseph Yacubacci II.
MERRIMAC
Owen Christian Drescher, Ella Claire Edic, Sevin Ilgaz Hakioglu, Morgan Grace Hall, Emily Ann Kawiecki, Madelyn Brooke Krohto, Jake A. Messier, Sage M. Seymour, Chloe Frances Spurr, Venetsianos Socrates Stamateas, Caelyn Joline Waite, Camron Derek Wirwicz.
NEWBURY
Mia Elizabeth Gustafson, Sydney Donna Johnson, Hannah Grace Longo, Lillian Margaret Schroeder, Patrick Salvatore Walsh.
NEWBURYPORT
Ethan Ellis Basson, Haynes J. Bell, Stefan Trevor Berlind, Christopher M. Blangiardi, Neil Patrick Brennan, Alexa Shannon Butler, Zachary Joseph Childs, Emma Nicole Chute, Chloe Caroline Comparone-Barre, Carrie Shannon Corder, Sydney Rain Gediman, Karalyn Grace Georgopoulos, Elizabeth May Gorman, Calvin Horton Gorski, Olivia Laura Gretz, Trace Karl Lustgarten, Cameron Alexander McDermott, Owen Paulson McNeil, Ross Edward Meinhart, Maxwell Blaise Mello, Leah Cameron Metsker, Zackary R. Naughton, Michael John O’Donnell, Camille Rosemary Ouellette, Cameron William Parsons, Jack Thomas Queenan, Arabella Rice, Ruby Annemarie Rice, Sarah Elizabeth Robinson, Nicholas Salvatore, Emma Irene Schonemann, Olivia Yong Sousa, Jillian Nicole Stallard, Callan Sullivan, Trevor Robie Oswago Ward, Henry Nicholas Younger.
ROWLEY
Nicholas James Agrella, Reagan Frances Amazeen, Evelyn Hedwidge Buxton, Cole Thomas Daniels, Sydney Marie Lauer, Nicholas Michael Muzi, Liam Michael Rollins, Niamh Marie Rollins, Gianna Marie Salvati.
SALISBURY
Andrew Richard Bove, Grace Elizabeth Chapman, Dylan Charles Hale, Lucas Joseph Lopes, Luc-Danel Metivier, Tirth Tusharkumar Patel, Justin Szymanski.
WEST NEWBURY
Kenneth Thomas Drewry, Clara Ann Endyke, Emmett Samuel Hamilton, Matthew Harold Hersey, Helen Mariel Olson, Ryan Michael Plisinski, Porter Maxwell Renko, Aidan Kane Rich, Emma Mary Louise Roberts, Jason Dylan Young.
