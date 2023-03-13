AMHERST — The following Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
AMESBURY
Anna Caroline Bailey, Allison Elizabeth Bartlett, Jaclyn Renee Beaudoin, Maximilian James Bohler, Samuel Charles Cadwell, Eleanor Elizabeth Costello, Andrew Thomas Courtemanche, Stefano Faso, Sophia Grace Fortier, Andrew Charles Freeman, Zoe Sarafina Chilingirian Glenn, Joel Lewis Jancewicz, Lucy Isabel Litwin, Lily Margaret O’Neill, Jamie Robert Pinette, Jonathan Emmanuel Redford, Leif Walker Riley, Sarah Melissa Riter, David Patrick Roberts, Ryan Lee Roberts, Sean Patrick Rodgers, Xavier Abram Roy, Brandon Patrick Ryan, Caroline Schissel, Jack Richard Vachon, Matthew Christopher Welch, Jackson Wetherbee.
BYFIELD
Kiefer Callewaert, Lucian Samuel Densmore, Noah Jospeh Longo, Colby Patrick O’Brien.
GEORGETOWN
Cooper Theodore Anderson, Stephanie K. Bianco, Sean Michael Brown, Ryan R. Cacciola, Timothy Walsh Chianca, Michael Albert Faragi, Alanna J. Gioia, Leah Grace Grinblatas, Katherine Rose Hermanson, Hope Amelia Kenny, Paige E. Lichty, Chloe Angelina Martens, Annaliese Lily Moore, Alessandro Jay Nakatsugawa, Colin Richard Nally, Olivia May Nisenbaum, Jack Fredrick Sorensen, James Lisle Weightman, Taylor H. Wight, Brendan McAdoo Willis.
GROVELAND
Jenifer Elizabeth Arnold, John Paul Burton IV, Jessica Kate Galvin, Anthony Giampietro, Kyle Joseph Irvine, Angela Rose Licata, Megan Elizabeth McCoy, Alyssa I. Mottola, Benjamin Arnold Petersen, Teagan Elise Pratt, Evan Michael Raftery, Owen Anthony Raftery.
MERRIMAC
Zackary A. Bogart, Ella Claire Edic, Sevin Ilgaz Hakioglu, Morgan Grace Hall, Emily Ann Kawiecki, Madelyn Brooke Krohto, Jake A. Messier, Keegan Ross O’Keefe, Sage Macgregor Seymour, Chloe Frances Spurr, Camron Derek Wirwicz.
NEWBURY
Ronan Joseph Brown, Sydney Donna Johnson, Patrick Salvatore Walsh, Alexander Henry Wing.
NEWBURYPORT
Ethan Ellis Basson, Haynes J. Bell, Stefan Trevor Berlind, Christopher M. Blangiardi, Neil Patrick Brennan, Zachary Joseph Childs, Emma Nicole Chute, Page Elizabeth Cole, Chloe Caroline Comparone-Barre, Carrie Shannon Corder, Sydney Rain Gediman, Karalyn Grace Georgopoulos, Erin Elizabeth Gershuny, Gianna Frances Gillis, Elizabeth May Gorman, Calvin Horton Gorski, Olivia Laura Gretz, Matthew Thomas Holmes, Jake Cornelius Lane, Trace Karl Lustgarten, Samuel Anthony Majahad, Owen Paulson McNeil, Ross Edward Meinhart, Maxwell Blaise Mello, Violet Marie Merrill, Leah Cameron Metsker, Zackary R. Naughton, Camille Rosemary Ouellette, Cameron William Parsons, Jack Thomas Queenan, Tyler Matthew Raposa, Sarah Elizabeth Robinson, Nicholas Salvatore, Emma Irene Schonemann, Michael John Simpson, Olivia Yong Sousa, Jillian Nicole Stallard, Callan Sullivan, Trevor Robie Oswago Ward, Henry Nicholas Younger.
ROWLEY
Nicholas James Agrella, Reagan Frances Amazeen, Stephen Thomas Baiardi, Evelyn Hedwidge Buxton, Cole Thomas Daniels, Brianna Leigh Doherty, Sydney Marie Lauer, Nicholas Michael Muzi, Gillian Taylor Nichols, Liam Michael Rollins, Niamh Marie Rollins, Pedro Henrique Ramos Tameirao.
SALISBURY
Ivy Jin Huang, Ashley Marie McIntire, Luc-Danel Metivier, Eve Inez Paicos, Fay Anne Paicos, Tirth Tusharkumar Patel, Madeline Lee Pfingst, Justin Szymanski.
WEST NEWBURY
Malia Faye Colvin, Kenneth Thomas Drewry, Clara Ann Endyke, Matthew Harold Hersey, Helen Mariel Olson, Ryan Michael Plisinski, Porter Maxwell Renko, Emma Mary Louise Roberts, Jillian JinMeeSo Sheehy, Jason Dylan Young.
