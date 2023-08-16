AMHERST — Numerous Greater Newburyport students were among 5,500 to recently receive bachelor’s degrees during the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s undergraduate commencement.
AMESBURY
Allison Elizabeth Bartlett, John Maximos Champion, Eleanor Elizabeth Costello, Stefano Faso, Caroline Schissel, Charles G. Schissel.
BYFIELD
Noah Joseph Longo, Colby Patrick O’Brien, Bretton Haize Waterman Ross.
GEORGETOWN
Leah Grace Grinblatas, Abigail Carames Hartman, Chloe Angelina Martens, Molly Marie Sorensen, Christopher Scott Swensen, James Lisle Weightman, Brendan McAdoo Willis.
GROVELAND
Nicholas Andrew Cochran, Jessica Kate Galvin, Anthony Giampietro, Joseph Dwayne Johnson, Lily Hope Meyer, Alyssa I. Mottola, Benjamin Arnold Petersen.
MERRIMAC
Maia B. Esty, Jake A. Messier, Sage M. Seymour.
NEWBURY
Kenneth Thomas Drewry, Emmett Samuel Hamilton, Matthew Harold Hersey, Hunter Huberdeau, Emma Mary Louise Roberts, Abigail Genevieve Wing, Jason Dylan Young.
NEWBURYPORT
Harry Edward Blackman, Christopher M. Blangiardi, Neil Patrick Brennan, Eric Douglas Capri, Zachary Joseph Childs, Coleman Khang Cormier, Karalyn Grace Georgopoulos, Maxwell Blaise Mello, Griffin Lyne Posey, Tyler Matthew Raposa, Arabella Rice, Ava Rice, Emma Irene Schonemann, Callan Sullivan.
ROWLEY
Stephen Thomas Baiardi, Isaiah Morrissey, Gillian Taylor Nichols, Niamh Marie Rollins.
SALISBURY
Andrew Richard Bove, Mitchell Mintz Hopkinson, Luc-Danel Metivier, Tirth Tusharkumar Patel, Justin Szymanski.
